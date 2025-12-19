Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Community spirit

Soroptimist Christmas project aids families in need on the Costa

Members, friends and Red Cross volunteers have gathered to pack festive treats, continuing a cherished tradition

SUR in English

Mijas

Friday, 19 December 2025, 12:06

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is preparing Christmas bags for around 200 families receiving help from the Mijas municipal food bank. Members, friends and Red Cross volunteers have gathered to pack festive treats, continuing a cherished tradition.

The local association Nueva Cultura del Desarrollo will receive basic food items. Those interested in donating towards any of the Soroptimist projects can contact the association via email at soroptimist.costadelsol@gmail.com.

