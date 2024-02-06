Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Acosol workers at the El Coto residential development in Mijas. SUR / Archive
&#039;Small crack&#039; in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
Infrastructure

'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas

A number of residential developments in the town will be without water from 9pm this Tuesday until at least late Wednesday morning

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 11:01

Parts of Mijas, Fuengirola and Benalmádena face nighttime cuts to their water supply after Acosol technicians detected a damaged pipe in the main Costa del Sol water supply network near El Chaparral.

Residential developments nearest the fault will fare the worst, with water supply expected to be completely cut from 9pm this Tuesday night until at least late Wednesday morning in the area of La Sierrezuela, El Coto, Campo Mijas and the upper areas of Las Lagunas de Mijas. The broken pipe is expected to be fixed on Wednesday or Thursday.

Other areas will be affected to a lesser extent, depending on whether or not the water supply companies in the municipalities that are supplied by this pipe are running out or whether or not the homes have a water tank.

The repair works have caused a 30% reduction in water pressure, in addition to the 20% reduction as part of water restrictions imposed in a bid to save the supply for summer.

According to Acosol, the fault, which consists of "a small crack" in the pipe, was detected last Friday afternoon, when the councils of the three towns and the water supply companies were notified so that they could "they would fill their reserve tanks and the residents would be affected as little as possible." That operation lasted throughout Saturday and on Sunday the repair work began.

Acosol said that the technicians are working on the repair in two consecutive shifts, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, to try to speed up the situation as much as possible. However, it must be remembered that some staff at the public water company of the western Costa del Sol have been warning for years about the "regrettable" state of the coastal supply network.

