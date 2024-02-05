Warning of possible water cuts after mains supply pipe problem affecting three towns on the Costa del Sol

Sections
Some parts of Fuengirola could face total water cuts for five days as technicians work to repair a broken pipe in the mains supply network that also serves Mijas and Benalmádena.
Fuengirola town hall said local supply company Gestagua reported that the repair of the fault in the supply network of Acosol - the main water company of the Costa del Sol - may cause total water cuts in the upper areas of the town, especially in buildings without water tanks, from Sunday 4 February.
Last Friday, Acosol detected the fault in its high-pressure water pipes which pass through the El Chaparral residential development in Mijas. After carrying out an initial inspection, its technicians determined it neessary to apply an additional restriction of 30% to those already being applied to the affected municipalities in Mijas, Fuengirola and Benalmádena. The repair of the burst pipe may take five days, according to sources.
The council is asking all local residents to use water resources responsibly until the Acosol workers have resolved the problem.
