Simply Red take to Marenostrum stage The band was the first international act to grace the festival's stage in 2016

British band Simply Red, with lead singer Mick Hucknall, will return to Fuengirola's Marenostrum festival on Sunday, 5 June.

The group, with 60 million records sold worldwide and over 30 number one hits, was the festival's first international act back in 2016, and one of the most requested to return. Under his leadership, Simply Red forged a golden career over the years.

Ticket sales opened yesterday via the festival's website. Organisers will reveal other major acts soon.