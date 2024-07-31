Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mijas Comunicación
Shuttle bus blaze sparks wildfire on Costa del Sol
112 incident

Shuttle bus blaze sparks wildfire on Costa del Sol

Malaga's provincial fire brigade and Plan Infoca helicopters and firefighters are already on the scene in Mijas

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 14:05

Three helicopters and fire crews are currently trying to extinguish a fire that is affecting a forest area in Mijas. It was apparently sparked by a shuttle bus operating in the municipality, when it was travelling in the Cantera del Puerto area.

Mijas fire brigade crews and the Junta's Plan Infoca specialist wildfire brigade are working in a coordinated manner to try to prevent the flames from spreading. According to Infoca, the efforts to tackle fire, which started at around 12.30 this Wednesday, are progressing favourably, aided by the fact that there is not much wind blowing in the area at the moment.

Plan Infoca

For now it is not known what caused the fire on the bus, which has been completely burnt out. According to 112 Andalucía, at no time has medical assistance been required in the area, so it is understood that there is no evidence of any passengers being affected by the fire. The Guardia Civil and Local Police in Mijas have also gone to the scene of the incident.

