Lions and Rotary members with some the goods collected for Valencia. SUR
Rotary and Lions on the Costa come together to help Valencia
Community spirit

The Mijas and Marbella branches of Rotary and the La Cala de Mijas Lions organised a collection of brooms, buckets and other household items, which were delivered to a centre just outside the devastated area

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 12:41

Following the severe weather that caused havoc throughout Spain earlier this month, Rotary Club Mijas International President Katja Range and previous president Christine Graf were moved to take action seeing as both have many friends in Valencia, which was the region most affected by the 'Dana' storm. Along with releasing club emergency funds, the Mijas branch sought the help of the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club and Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina to launch an emergency collection programme.

Items from brushes and buckets to detergent and other household products were collected and driven by Katja and Christine to a collection centre just outside of Valencia, where they were received by members of Rotary Club Valencia. The items will be distributed among the specific areas most affected by the disaster.

Rotary Club Mijas International released a statement which said, “We are indebted to the La Cala Lions Club and Rotary Club Marbella- Guadalmina for all the help and resources they provided to further supplement the aid package driven across the country.”

