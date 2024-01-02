Roman baths in Fuengirola to open to public at end of January

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 20:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the archaeological site of the Roman villa and baths in Torreblanca will open to the public at the end of January.

The facility, which can be visited free of charge, will offer a tour of the 4,000-square-metre complex, where the archaeological remains will be displayed along with explanatory panels. The council said that the site will become “one more space of tourist and cultural interest” among the many that the municipality already has to offer.

Culture councillor, Rodrigo Romero, said that the objective of the project is to promote the improvement and conservation of the site due to its historical importance.

“As we can see, finally, after years of preparations, the works for the enhancement of the Torreblanca baths are progressing and advancing at a good pace. It is an archaeologically relevant area where we have the possibility of preserving for prosperity this important Roman villa, and the 30 tombs that have been discovered,” he said.

The baths date from the first century CE and were in operation until the fourth century. According to historians, they were then used for the manufacture of salted fish. During the 5th century, the site was converted into a necropolis.

The project has a budget of more than 265,000 euros and is financed by the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía, which listed the site as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 2005.