Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Roman baths in Torreblanca. SUR
Roman baths in Fuengirola to open to public at end of January
History

Roman baths in Fuengirola to open to public at end of January

The archaeological site in Torreblanca, which can be visited free of charge, will offer a tour of the 4,000-square-metre complex

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 20:16

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the archaeological site of the Roman villa and baths in Torreblanca will open to the public at the end of January.

The facility, which can be visited free of charge, will offer a tour of the 4,000-square-metre complex, where the archaeological remains will be displayed along with explanatory panels. The council said that the site will become “one more space of tourist and cultural interest” among the many that the municipality already has to offer.

Culture councillor, Rodrigo Romero, said that the objective of the project is to promote the improvement and conservation of the site due to its historical importance.

“As we can see, finally, after years of preparations, the works for the enhancement of the Torreblanca baths are progressing and advancing at a good pace. It is an archaeologically relevant area where we have the possibility of preserving for prosperity this important Roman villa, and the 30 tombs that have been discovered,” he said.

The baths date from the first century CE and were in operation until the fourth century. According to historians, they were then used for the manufacture of salted fish. During the 5th century, the site was converted into a necropolis.

The project has a budget of more than 265,000 euros and is financed by the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía, which listed the site as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 2005.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Flag carrier airline cancels hundreds of flights at airports in Spain due to planned strikes this week
  2. 2 Disused Costa del Sol hotel, closed for more than a decade, to get new lease of life as apartments for the elderly
  3. 3 Ambitious rail plan pitched for the Costa del Sol, by taking the line from Malaga to Marbella via a brand new route
  4. 4 Residents reject one of two proposed locations for desalination plant on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Dry, hot and busy: 2023, a year of broken records in the south of Spain
  6. 6 Ronda puts an end to the expansion of bar and restaurant terraces to make it easier to get around
  7. 7 Meet Julia, the first baby to be born in 2024 in Malaga province
  8. 8 Watch as specialist police rescue mountain goat trapped for several days in deep chasm in Malaga province
  9. 9 Sixteen years with no news of Amy Fitzpatrick, the Irish teenager who vanished without trace in Mijas
  10. 10 Founder of Spain's Inditex fashion group, which includes Zara, becomes first Spaniard to surpass 100 billion dollars in assets

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad