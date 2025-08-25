Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the platform 'No a la gasolinera. Protegemos El Coto' in a campaign to collect signatures. SUR
Community spirit

Locals up in arms after petrol station plans are revived in Mijas

The town hall is processing the health impact assessment submitted by fuel company Galp after agreeing to review the licence application for the site in the El Coto area

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Mijas

Monday, 25 August 2025, 18:25

Just when Mijas town hall seemed ready to definitively shelve the licence for the petrol station planned for the Avenida de Mijas, in the El Coto area, which was strongly opposed by the locals, the project has been revived by the development company. The council has now begun the process of studying the health impact assessment (EIS) of the petrol station - the very document the municipal government had previously cited as missing when it initiated proceedings to revoke the licence requested by the Consejo Consultivo advisory council of Andalucía.

The territorial health delegation in Malaga asked the town hall to carry out this public consultation exercise. As the project is located at a distance of less than 1,000 metres from residential areas, the preparation of the EIS is mandatory.

The project promoter - Galp - submitted a health impact assessment (VIS) document to the town hall on 25 June. However, almost a month later, the local government board agreed to review the granting of the work licence for the petrol station, initiating the procedure for its cancellation. On 28 July, the territorial health delegation requested the town hall to proceed with the public information process for the project.

Mandatory and binding report

The delegation is the body that must rule on the validity of the document submitted by the company and it cannot do so without the public procedure. Once it has done so, the delegation has one month to issue the so-called EIS report, which is not only mandatory but also binding and in which it can also impose corrective measures.

When the local government team initiated the procedure to cancel the building permit, it was assumed that this was the end of the project. "This is good news for the residents who were clearly against this installation because of the proximity to their homes; we got down to work to resolve this matter and we have succeeded," said mayor Ana Mata.

The town hall has refused to comment on the new development, which is a bitter blow to the 'No a la gasolinera' platform

Mijas town hall has now declined to comment on the new development, given the possibility, at least on paper, that the document presented by the company and drawn up by a specialised consultancy, may receive the approval of the territorial delegation.

The news is a bitter pill to swallow for the 'No a la gasolinera. Protegemos El Coto' platform, which was set up more than a year ago to stop the project. "It is barely a metre and a half from the residential area, with three schools less than 300 metres away. There are nine other petrol stations within a kilometre and 17 within two kilometres," argued the protest group.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wife of Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez formally investigated for embezzlement
  2. 2 Fuengirola Local Police join forces with Guardia Civil to monitor jet skis
  3. 3 Over 3,500 km2 burn in wildfires in two weeks in Spain but cooler air and rain helps the crisis
  4. 4 Blazing arguments
  5. 5 Spectacular overhead kick secures dramatic late win for Malaga CF
  6. 6 Rudolf Lussnigg: The man who named the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Mayor goes on hunger strike in bid to get a secondary school built for his town in Spain
  8. 8 Cycle path to connect two Costa del Sol tourist areas
  9. 9 Cool aid
  10. 10 Lift with panoramic views of Costa del Sol registers 25,000 users since opening in February

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Locals up in arms after petrol station plans are revived in Mijas

Locals up in arms after petrol station plans are revived in Mijas