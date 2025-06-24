Reservations now available for local animal charity's summer fundraising dinner

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 15:13 Compartir

The Mijas-based ACE dog shelter will hold its summer fundraising dinner at the Miraflores Golf restaurant, Riviera del Sol, Mijas Costa, on Saturday 5 July. The event, which starts at 7.30pm, includes a three-course meal with choice of menu, along with live music supplied by vocalist Harvey James, plus a charity raffle with “quality prizes”.

Tickets cost 45 euros (which includes a ten-euro donation to ACE), and includes a half bottle of wine per person.

Tickets, which must be reserved and paid for in advance, are available from Miraflores Golf restaurant, Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola), or by phoning Carolyn on 64764767.

www.ace-charity.org