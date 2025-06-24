Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Founder Fabienne Paques (l) at a previous fundraising event. SUR
Reservations now available for local animal charity's summer fundraising dinner

The ACE dog charity will hold the event at the Miraflores Golf restaurant on Saturday 5 July

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 15:13

The Mijas-based ACE dog shelter will hold its summer fundraising dinner at the Miraflores Golf restaurant, Riviera del Sol, Mijas Costa, on Saturday 5 July. The event, which starts at 7.30pm, includes a three-course meal with choice of menu, along with live music supplied by vocalist Harvey James, plus a charity raffle with “quality prizes”.

Tickets cost 45 euros (which includes a ten-euro donation to ACE), and includes a half bottle of wine per person.

Tickets, which must be reserved and paid for in advance, are available from Miraflores Golf restaurant, Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola), or by phoning Carolyn on 64764767.

www.ace-charity.org

