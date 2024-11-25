Registration opens for Fuengirola's festive fancy-dress fun run The five-kilometre run will be held on Sunday 22 December and will raise funds for the AFA Alzheimer’s association

Fuengirola has organised an agenda of festive sports activities throughout December, one of which is the II Christmas Race, which will begin from the fairground at 10am on Sunday 22 December.

The five-kilometre non-competitive run will support the local Alzheimer’s association, AFA, and runners are encouraged to participate in fancy dress.

The festive run was presented by sports councillor Julio Rodríguez, and AFA President Paqui Lebrón, who said that the event will include a ‘best fancy-dress costume’ contest and a gift of a Santa Claus hat for the first 500 registered runners. All runners will be included in a prize draw, with prizes including a Play Station 5, a Nintendo Switch and a smartwatch, among other things.

Registrations, which costs three euros for children and five euros for adults, can be made on www.dorsalchip.es

Bib numbers can be obtained from the AFA facilities, at the headquarters of Hermandad del Carmen de Los Boliches and at the fairground on the day of the run.

"The Fuengirola Christmas race will be celebrated on lottery day, and it will be used to raise funds for AFA, which does an extraordinary job in the area. This association will always have our support,” the councillor said.