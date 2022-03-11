Registration for Fuengirola half marathon opens on Monday 14 March The 21-kilometre race, which has the approval of the Spanish Athletics Federation, has a maximum of 1,200 places and is open to serious athletes and fun runners, although participants must be over 18 years of age

Fuengirola town hall has announced that registration for the fifth edition of its half marathon, which will take place on Sunday 30 October, can be made on the Dorsalchip website from Monday 14 March.

The 21-kilometre race, which has the approval of the Spanish Athletics Federation, has a maximum of 1,200 places and is open to serious athletes and fun runners, although participants must be over 18 years of age.

The event will start at 10am from the town’s fairground and continue through the streets of the town, before returning to the finish line at the fairground, where the trophy presentations will take place.

Categories include Junior (18-22 years), Senior (23-34 years) and the Veteran for the over 35-year-olds. The race will also include a special category for those with reduced mobility: documentation of disability must be produced when registering.

Registration costs ten euros for the first 100 people to enrol, and also for members of the Fuengirola Athletics Club. Registration will cost 15 euros for those who register before 12 September, and 18 euros after that date.

Bib numbers can be collected from the town hall prior to the race, or from the Juan Gómez Pavilion on the day.

www.dorsalchip.es