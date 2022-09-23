Mijas police officers to get extra protection The equipment includes new crash helmets for the motorcycle unit and two Taser 7 pistols, the most advanced electroshock self-defence weapon currently available

Mijas town hall has announced another series of measures to ensure that the Local Police can execute their duties safely and efficiently. The measures include the introduction of 35 DOT certified aerodynamic crash helmets for the motorcycle unit, and two Taser 7 pistols, the most advanced electroshock self-defence weapon currently available.

The requisition of the new equipment was announced by the town’s mayor, Josele González, and the Chief of the Local Police, Juan Manuel Rosas, who explained that other measures will also be introduced, including new tactical vests for plainclothes officers.

The mayor said that the new taser guns would serve as a means of “self-defence in situations of risk”, and would ensure the “safety of our officers during the execution of their duties”.

Last month, the Local Police in Mijas acquired several state-of-the-art vehicles and, as part of the new measures to offer extra protection to officers, these will now be equipped with a Scanforce metal detector, a glove that facilitates the detection of a firearm, knife or any other metal object.