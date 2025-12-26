Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lissi Birgit Nielsen, Jens Gylling and members of the Danish Club in Mijas, Anette Skou, collaborator and representatives of the Association NCD Las Lagunas Mijas. SUR
Danish Club donates new toys for children in need on the Costa

The Mijas-based organisation has recently donated 185 items to the Red Cross and the NCD association in Las Lagunas

SUR in English

Mijas.

Friday, 26 December 2025, 12:08

The Mijas-based Danish Club has recently donated 185 new toys to the Red Cross and the NCD association in Las Lagunas to be distributed among families with children in need for Christmas.

This project was started several years ago by Helle Tychsen of the Danish Club of Mijas.

After Helle passed away this summer, Lissi Birgit Nielsen and several members decided to continue the project in her memory, collecting money throughout the year from members and supporters to buy new toys for children of various ages.

Lissi commented, "I am very happy that we have been able to continue this project at the Danish Club, making this toy donation to the children in Mijas, and I want to thank everyone who collaborated."

