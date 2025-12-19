Fuengirola breaks tasty world record with 2,344 pizzas in a row

Juan Soto Fuengirola Friday, 19 December 2025, 11:32 Share

Fuengirola has beaten a world record with a lot of Italian flavour and accent: some 2,344 pizzas in a line placed on a table 700 metres long. The event was staged on the town's seafront promenade on 17 December. The challenge managed to beat the previous record held by the city of Dubai.

The organiser is Italian pizza chef Antonio Pucci. With this initiative, he wanted to raise funds for children's cancer association Avoi. All the pizzas were sold with the aim of helping children with cancer.

A total of 25 pizza makers from all over Spain, Italy and Argentina participated in the record, which will now be validated by Guinness (after verification by a local notary and the town hall). Fuengirola has not only beaten the previous record, but also done it faster and with less equipment than that used in the United Arab Emirates: the team took three hours and 45 minutes and used only five ovens with a capacity for five pizzas.

Pucci, who is also the president of Associazione Pizzerie Italiane in Málaga, said he was very satisfied with the achievement. What is more important for him, however, is the number of children this initiative will help. His mother has had cancer, which has motivated him to get involved in all kinds of charities. "I do everything for the children," he said.

The record has not yet been officially validated by Guinness, because the prestigious organisation was asking 17,000 euros to send its own judges - something Pucci was not prepared to pay. "That certificate is only of any use to me so the children can benefit from it," he stated.

A challenging task

Pucci acknowledged that achieving this number of pizzas was not easy and that along the way he had to face different challenges, from the organisation of a massive event to the transport of the equipment and even the crowds. "There are always tense moments, but I was convinced that it was going to end well," he said.

This is not the first time Pucci has tackled something like this. He currently holds five other world records, all of which have raised money for Avoi. He made the world's longest pizza, which measured one kilometre and 240 metres; the world's biggest caprese salad; the longest nutella pizza (147 metres); and 660 pizzas in one hour.

That is why, after achieving this goal, he has already started to think about the next achievement. "My girlfriend told me to take it easy or I'll have a heart attack. But I want to already be thinking about the next challenge."