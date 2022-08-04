A 69-year-old man dies after being hit by a motorcycle in Mijas The accident, involving a pedestrian, happened in Avenida de Mijas last night

A man has died after being hit by a motorcycle in Mijas, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

A few minutes before midnight on Wednesday (3 August), callers alerted the authorities that a motorcycle had been in collision with a pedestrian on Avenida de Mijas, near the El Coto roundabout.

The control room informed Local Police, Guardia Civil traffic officers and the ambulance service but paramedics called to the scene of the accident could only confirm the death of the pedestrian, a 69-year-old man.