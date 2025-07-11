Cycling cops get on their bikes to patrol Senda Litoral coastal path in Mijas this summer

The mayor of Mijas (c) at the launch of the cycling unit in Mijas.

José Carlos García Mijas Friday, 11 July 2025, 13:25 Compartir

The cycling unit of the Mijas Local Police force returns to patrol the streets of the municipality this summer, which will be operational every day of the week between 11am until 7pm until mid-September. The officers, equipped with a mountain bike and wearing a uniform consisting of a light blue polo shirt and dark coloured shorts, now patrol the Senda Litoral every day, in the area between El Torreón in La Cala de Mijas and the Luna Beach beach bar in Calahonda.

The unit is part of the special security plan for the summer season which has been activated by the Mijas town hall, and which has been presented by the mayor Ana Mata, accompanied by the councillor for Local Police, Juan Carlos Cuevas, and the chief superintendent of the force, Juan Manuel Rosas. "The cycling unit is a key tool during the summer months", as it "allows our officers greater agility to travel along the coast, act quickly and offer a constant presence to deter possible crimes or uncivic behaviour", said Cuevas. The officers, as he explained, not only have the task of keeping people safe, but also "to inform, help and resolve any incident that may arise" in the beach areas so that residents and visitors "feel protected and accompanied".

Police presence doubles

The plan involves a deployment that doubles police presence, which will be especially visible during the evenings, nights and during events. The operation involves not only more officers, but also an increase in preventive controls, greater coverage in sensitive areas and a constant presence during the busiest times of the day.

"This reinforcement serves to guarantee security in all areas of the municipality in a period when the population of Mijas multiplies, and allows us to respond effectively," said the mayor.

"Security is a priority, and this unit means more prevention, more control and more peace of mind for everyone, because Mijas is a safe municipality, but we want it to be even safer," she added.

Cuevas emphasised that the special summer measures "not only allow us to act more quickly", but also facilitate "traffic controls, the early detection of unruly behaviour and closer surveillance, which adapts to each area and time of day".

Mata and the chief superintendent asked for civility and respect for all the community so that the summer is synonymous with "coexistence, enjoyment and harmony" in Mijas.