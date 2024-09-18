Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Animal rights party weighs in on Fuengirola town hall's agreement with bullfighting academy to use public school

Pacma the council should withdraw "any kind of collaboration" with activities that "promote violence towards animals", especially when minors are involved

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 13:15

Spain' national animal rights political party Pacma is calling out Fuengirola town hall after the council signed an agreement with the La Torería bullfighting association which will allow it to use for a period of four years and completely free of charge the covered sports courts of the El Tejar public school.

Students of the new Costa del Sol bullfighting school will carry out their training sessions at the space, outside school hours, specifically between 6pm and 7.30pm, according to the agreement, seen by SUR.

The council said the initiative will help with the "physical preparation necessary to carry out the training and thus facilitate the creation and implementation of the new Costa del Sol bullfighting school".

Provincial coordinator of Pacma in Malaga, Carmen Sánchez, sent a letter to town hall mayor Ana Mula. For Pacma, this agreement contravenes the child protection act and "international treaties ratified by Spain". "Pacma is opposed to public administrations continuing to allow, and in this case encouraging, activities that perpetuate violence against animals. It is incomprehensible that a public space intended for minors should be ceded for the development of activities related to bullfighting," said Sánchez, who also criticised the appointment of Antonio José Pavón, a local bullfighting businessman, for playing a leading role at this year's Virgen del Rosario fair.

Pacma also criticised that neither the La Torería bullfighting association nor the Costa del Sol bullfighting school have a web page or share public information about their statutes, members or activities, which, it pointed out, "raises doubts about the transparency of the agreement".

Sánchez asked Fuengirola council to provide all the documentation and information related to the activities planned under the agreement and to ensure that both the association and its activities comply with the regulations in force. Sánchez also wanted to verify whether the staff of the bullfighting school have the necessary accreditations and certifications to teach the planned classes, and whether they are duly registered in the registry of the ministry of justice.

Pacma also called on town hall to withdraw "any kind of collaboration" with activities that "promote violence towards animals", especially when minors are involved.

