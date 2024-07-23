Some of the best pizzas in Spain can be found in Fuengirola

Manu Balanzino Fuengirola Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 16:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Located on the seafront promenade, opposite Los Boliches beach, Pizzeria Primavera is one of the classic eateries on the coast of Fuengirola. Open since 1997, this pizzeria has evolved its gastronomic offer since its beginnings, although its roots remain intact.

Today, Olivier and Laurent Van de Vyver have taken over the reins of the family business that their parents started as a Belgian bistro with Italian overtones in this mix of cultures due to their origins. Today, Pizzeria Primavera offers a varied menu with a special emphasis on hand-kneaded and freshly baked pizzas.

As a result of this work, Primavera has been included in the guide to the best pizzerias in the world, 50 TOP Pizza, as one of the best independent pizzerias in Spain, being the only place in the province of Malaga on the list. "Twelve years ago we decided to focus on pizzas made with flour from a local stone mill, sourdough and long fermentation, which significantly influences the taste of the dough," explained Laurent Van de Vyver, who trained at the Le Cordon Blue hotel school in Paris.

The flours used for the pizzas come from the El Molino flour mill in Coín, founded in 1780, where the milling process is carried out in a stone mill where the weight of the stones preserves the wheat germ and its nutritional properties. In addition, products from the garden such as tomatoes from the Guadalhorce valley or the organic extra virgin olive oil of the Picual, Zarzaleña and Hojiblanca varieties from the Hevilla family are available on all the tables.

Team of the Pizzeria Primavera in Fuengirola. Manu Balanzino

Every month, Primavera offers a different pizza. "We prepare more than 200 Neapolitan-Roman-style pizzas every day," said Laurent. One of them is the Spanish Summer with fior di latte mozzarella, diced organic huevo de toro tomato, diced Iberian ham, burrata and basil. There is more. The Melanzane pizza with roasted aubergines; another with spicy chorizo; the Alpujarreña with organic tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, rocket, parmesan and Alpujarra ham; or the classic Margarita, among others. "We are committed to local products. It doesn't make sense to buy products from outside", he said.

Wine plays a fundamental role in this pizzeria, with a number of organic, unfiltered wines. Also, depending on the season, the lemonade with mint leaves is ideal to quench the heat.

Pizzeria Primavera is committed to Italian and Mediterranean cuisine and local produce. As for future projects, "The idea is to open in Malaga. It's the place for the next step",Van de Vyver added. The business is already looking for premises for their second Malaga location.

Pizzería Primavera

Address: Paseo Marítimo Rey de España 80, Fuengirola

Telephone: 952 476 875