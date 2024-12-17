Costa del Sol-based gang that trafficked drugs between Spain and France is busted

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:02

National Police officers in Spain have discovered a property in Mijas which was being used as a drug "guardería" (safe house) as part of its operation to take down a criminal network trafficking hashish and marijuana between Spain and France.

The force collaborated with French authorities to dismantle the group and arrested 11 people in Spain including three in Malaga, one in Castellón and another in Cordoba. The rest were arrested arrested in France after police seized 2,692 kilos of hashish and 42 kilos of marijuana transported in heavy goods vehicles.

National Police launched an investigation following information that a group of French citizens, based on the Costa del Sol, were involved in transporting hashish to France.

As part of the investigation, police detected how one of the main suspects travelled to the town of Lucena (Cordoba) and contacted the driver of a trailer with French number plates, setting off towards the Levante area to make a prolonged stop in the industrial estate of a Valencian town.

National Police officers intercepted and inspected the lorry, which contained 42 bales with 1,500 kilos of hashish and another 42 kilos of marijuana. In a subsequent operation on the same criminal network in Cordoba, another trailer that was inspected concealed 15 hessian bales, containing a total of 600 kilograms of hashish. The drivers were arrested in both searches.

At this point in the investigation, police requested a warrant to enter and search a house located in Mijas, which was used as a safe storage property. At the house, police found a stolen SUV car, 32 kilograms of hashish and arrested three members of the organisation.

Meanwhile, French authorities, in an operation in France, intercepted another trailer carrying 560 kilograms of hashish and arrested the rest of the members of the criminal group.