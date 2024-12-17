Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CNP
Costa del Sol-based gang that trafficked drugs between Spain and France is busted
Crime

Costa del Sol-based gang that trafficked drugs between Spain and France is busted

Spanish National Police officers collaborated with French authorities to arrest 11 people, three of them in a town on the coastline of Malaga province

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:02

National Police officers in Spain have discovered a property in Mijas which was being used as a drug "guardería" (safe house) as part of its operation to take down a criminal network trafficking hashish and marijuana between Spain and France.

The force collaborated with French authorities to dismantle the group and arrested 11 people in Spain including three in Malaga, one in Castellón and another in Cordoba. The rest were arrested arrested in France after police seized 2,692 kilos of hashish and 42 kilos of marijuana transported in heavy goods vehicles.

National Police launched an investigation following information that a group of French citizens, based on the Costa del Sol, were involved in transporting hashish to France.

As part of the investigation, police detected how one of the main suspects travelled to the town of Lucena (Cordoba) and contacted the driver of a trailer with French number plates, setting off towards the Levante area to make a prolonged stop in the industrial estate of a Valencian town.

National Police officers intercepted and inspected the lorry, which contained 42 bales with 1,500 kilos of hashish and another 42 kilos of marijuana. In a subsequent operation on the same criminal network in Cordoba, another trailer that was inspected concealed 15 hessian bales, containing a total of 600 kilograms of hashish. The drivers were arrested in both searches.

At this point in the investigation, police requested a warrant to enter and search a house located in Mijas, which was used as a safe storage property. At the house, police found a stolen SUV car, 32 kilograms of hashish and arrested three members of the organisation.

Meanwhile, French authorities, in an operation in France, intercepted another trailer carrying 560 kilograms of hashish and arrested the rest of the members of the criminal group.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  2. 2 Benalmádena serves up slices of longest Yule log cake in Andalucía to benefit two local charities
  3. 3 Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history
  4. 4 Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass
  5. 5 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Lucia Night by candlelight
  6. 6 Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate
  7. 7 Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year
  8. 8 Marbella FC stage dramatic comeback but long-awaited win remains elusive
  9. 9 The Costa del Sol chef who returned to Valencia to keep cooking for flood victims
  10. 10 Marbella pays warm tribute to 60 municipal workers on their retirement

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol-based gang that trafficked drugs between Spain and France is busted