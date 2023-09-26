New Fuengirola tournament to promote women’s football on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola will host the first women's football tournament on Saturday 30 September, a competition that will be staged in the Santa Fe de Los Boliches sports complex from 6pm.

The town hall has organised the tournament to “promote and disseminate” women’s football on the Costa del Sol in order to give it “much more visibility”.

The new sports initiative was announced by the councillor for sport, Julio Rodríguez, who said, “It has been encouraging to see that almost 20 girls of different age groups attended the first training sessions at the beginning of this season. We have allocated all the necessary public resources so that they can train and play this type of tournament. We want to take advantage of the interest created by the magnificent triumph of our national football team in the last World Championship.”

Juventud Fuengirola, Esteponense, El Palo and Las Lagunas are the four teams which will participate in the competition, which the councillor explained will also “serve as a tribute” to Rafael Pino, president of the Juventud Fuengirola club.

“We are very grateful to Rafael, who is fundamental when it comes to promoting women's football in our municipality. He has concentrated on training and tried to find new players to continue with a sport that once looked as though it would disappear,” the councillor said.