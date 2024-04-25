Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula at the presentation. SUR
National Police in Fuengirola put on their running shoes for Spanish cancer association
A five-kilometre race, which takes place on Sunday 2 June, has been organised as part of the activities to mark the bicentenary of the force

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 25 April 2024, 21:36

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula attended the presentation of the charity five-kilometre race 091, which has been organised by the National Police on the occasion of its bicentenary, and which will support the local branch of the Spanish cancer association (AECC).

The presentation was also attended by the chief commissioner of the National Police in Fuengirola, Daniel Salgado; the director of the Fuengirola branch of Banco Santander, José Miguel Aguilar, (the sponsors of the event); as well as the president of Fuengirola AECC, Lázaro Cruz.

“The link between Fuengirola and the National Police is very close, and especially this special year, on the occasion of the force's 200th anniversary. This initiative, in addition to showing the pride that the people of Fuengirola feel for the great work carried out by the police, brings together two aspects that are part of the town's identity: solidarity and the practice of healthy habits,” Mula said.

Registration for the race, which takes place on Sunday 2 June, is open until 27 May.

