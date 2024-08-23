Youth admitted to hospital ICU in serious condition after plunging onto A-7 motorway

Friday, 23 August 2024, 13:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 17-year-old youth was rushed to the Regional Hospital in Malaga on Wednesday night after falling onto the A-7 motorway in Mijas on the Costa del Sol. The incident happened at kilometre 1016 of the busy coastal road at around 10.25pm, when witnesses reported it to 112 Andalucía emergency operators. According to SUR sources, an investigation has been launched to clarify the cause of the fall.

The incident led to the activation of the Guardia Civil, Local Police and the health services, who all attended the scene. The youth was transferred to the city hospital in Malaga, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit in a serious condition.