Mijas town hall grants subsidies of more than 726,000 euros to local sports clubs

Mijas town hall has announced the granting of subsidies worth more than 726,000 euros to sports clubs in the municipality, grants which will be used to cover the expenses presented by the clubs corresponding to the 2023 financial year. Among the thirteen sports entities that will receive aid are the Mijas Costa handball club, Club Deportivo La Cala de Mijas, Club Deportivo racquet club, Suel badminton club and Mijas swimming club.

The clubs will receive the amounts allocated to cover the operating expenses they have faced during the year, including equipment, travel, hotels and medical expenses, among other things.

Sports councillor María Francisca Alarcón said that this aid is important for the operation of Mijas sports clubs, so "we have increased it by 76,135.28 euros compared to the previous year”.

“These subsidies confirm the support of the council to the clubs, athletes and their families: they have a prominent role in the promotion of the values of sport and physical activity in our town,” she said.