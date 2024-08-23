Mijas town hall acts on residents' demands for better street lighting

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 23 August 2024, 15:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Following the requests of the residents of the La Loma district of Mijas, the town hall has installed new street lights to better illuminate the area. The project, which had a budget of more than 58,000 euros, involved the installation of 36 ornate LED lamp posts that the council said will be more “efficient from an energy point of view”, because in addition to reducing gas emissions, consumption also decreases.

“The neighbours asked us for this lighting since they were practically in the dark. Of course, all the districts of Mijas are important and that is why we work tirelessly to improve them," the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, said.

Mata (Partido Popular) put the blame on the previous council (PSOE/Ciudadanos) for the lack of lighting in the area, saying that it had “paralysed this work, since there was no contract for the supply of electrical infrastructure”.

The mayor pointed out that this is not the only action related to the improvement of public lighting that has been developed in recent weeks in Mijas. The necessary foundations have recently been laid for the placement of eleven lampposts on a 250-metre section of the A-7053, known as the Camino de Coín, a project the council said would “improve mobility, safety and access”.