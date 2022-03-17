Mijas town hall supports Cudeca's Colegios Solidarios campaign The councillor for Education, Mariló Olmedo, participated in a promotional video to encourage students and parents to organise events to raise much-needed funds for the charity’s new Paediatric Palliative Care Unit

The Mijas councillor for Education and Volunteers, Mariló Olmedo, visited the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmádena this week to actively support a campaign launched by the cancer charity called Colegios Solidarios, a fundraising initiative aimed at schools in the Malaga province.

The campaign was launched last year to help the charity overcome financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, and now Mijas town hall has pledged its support for the initiative.

The councillor has participated in a promotional video that will be used in the schools, and also on social media, to encourage students and parents to organise participatory events to raise much needed funds for the charity’s new Paediatric Palliative Care Unit. “We are asking each school and institute to organise a fundraising activity, because we have to collaborate with Cudeca, as they help many patients and families who need it most," Olmedo said.

The initiative will also include a series of talks to inform the students about the necessity of the new children’s centre, which will be located in the former home of the charity’s founder, Joan Hunt, who died last year.

Cudeca’s head of Communication and Events, Esthér Ráez, added, “We invite the educational community to develop any type of event: this can be in the form of a sponsored walk or race, which are usually the most common ways to raise funds.”