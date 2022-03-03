Mijas town hall launches new Selfie Route The council has created 15 ‘selfie points’ in different parts of Mijas to make a route which offers the best views of the town from different perspectives

One of the locations on the new Selfie Route in Mijas. / SUR

Mijas town hall has launched a new Selfie Route as a way of promoting the municipality’s unique sites and landscapes.

The council has created 15 ‘selfie points’ in different parts of Mijas to make a route which offers the best photos from different perspectives in order for visitors to take the best selfie with a unique backdrop. A yellow plaque has been placed at each location to indicate the best point from which to take the perfect shot.

A map of the route is available from the tourist offices to inform visitors of the locations, which include the Mirador Hermanos Núñez Andréu, the Ermita Virgen de la Peña, Calle La Trocha de los Pescadores, Plaza de la Constitución, Castillo de la Muralla, Mirador de la Muralla and its gardens, Callejón de los Gitanos, Plaza de los Siete Caños and the Ermita Nuestra Señora de los Remedios.

The project was developed by the students of the IES La Vega de Mijas and the tourism department of the town hall.

Councillor for Tourism, José Carlos Martín, said, “One of the traditional tourist aspects of Mijas is that of a typical Andalusian village, which is precisely what this route focuses on”.

As part of the Capital of Rural Tourism platform promoted by the accommodation portal www.clubrural.com, Mijas obtained the recognition as one of the 20 favourite rural destinations on the coast in 2021.