Mijas announces 'preventive' cleaning of streams to help keep beaches debris-free in winter The work has a budget of 50,000 euros and will include the removal of weeds from 12 streams that could cause problems during heavy rainfall

Mijas town hall has launched a project to clean 12 streams in the municipality in order to stop debris littering the beaches during the winter months. The initiative was announced by the councillor for Beaches and Operational Services, José Carlos Martín, who pointed out that the measure is a “preventive action that we carry out every year”.

The work has a budget of 50,000 euros and will include the removal of weeds and other debris that could cause overflows due to heavy rainfall. The councillor stressed the importance of the project, which he said would “prevent the rains dragging weeds and other rubbish onto the beaches.”

The councillor went on to say, “Although it is not an important action from an economic point of view, the budget is divided between the use of the necessary machinery and the transportation of the rubbish. It is an action to avoid or minimise the possible consequences that these obstructions could cause as it passes through the streams of Mijas".

The work began last week and is expected to be finished by the middle of November.