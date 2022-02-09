Mijas receives 1.3 million euros to improve beaches The investment comes as part of a plan to develop the Costa del Sol town's economy and tourism industry

Mijas has received a sum of nearly 1.3 million euros to invest in projects focused on tourism, sustainability and the environment, with the main area of improvement set to be the beaches.

The investment was announced after a meeting between the mayor of Mijas Josele González, local councillors, and José Antonio Mena, the president of the Mancomunidad of the Costa del Sol (the administration comprising of the region's 11 municipalities). Antonio Mena emphasised the extent to which the municipalities suffered due to the pandemic, and the need to support them where possible.

It is with this attitude that the efforts of previous years, to improve both the economy and the quality of life of inhabitants through sustainable development, will be continued.

This comes as part of a wider economic plan for 2022 throughout the Mancomunidad, which will have to be adjusted according to various needs and demands such as the urban water cycle, reforestation of public forests, the purchase of vehicles and machinery for municipal public services, urban planning and beaches.

Investments in Mijas

In the case of Mijas, the political authorities have outlined the three main projects which have been submitted by the Infrastructure and Beaches departments. The beaches take centre stage, given that they are one of the main tourist attractions to the area. Investment will be put into natural equipment as well as a tractor for the coastline with a specialised sand-screening component (to separate sand particles from others which may be harmful for the environment).

The focus of the third project is focused on sustainability: improving the efficiency of electrical installations, developing sewage networks, and other actions such as new street furnishings and an underground waste disposal system.

The proposals will be formally presented to the Mancomunidad of the municipalities, with the deadline for the completion of the bigger projects set at 2023.