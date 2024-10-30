Mijas town hall offers land to build 550 public housing units

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 15:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall is planning the construction of 557 public housing units, most of which will be built by private companies. The council will make four municipal plots of land available to interested developers, totalling 35,908 square metres of land.

The first of the plots is located in the Lomas del Real area with an area of 3,050 square metres where 33 homes are planned; 8,196 square metres in the area of Parque Lagunas where 252 homes are planned; and 18,931 square metres in the area known as Ensanche de La Cala for 232 homes. A total of 40 homes are also planned for a 5,731-square-metre plot of land in Finca el Maro, which will be the only development to be carried out directly by the council. These homes will be allocated in due course both for rent and for sale.

The town hall is aiming to put out these projects out to tender in 2025. These projects will have priority processing due to the demand in the housing market, according to mayor Ana Mata. "We are talking about the biggest public housing drive in Mijas in the last two decades, with which we seek to respond to the housing needs of our residents. It is a more ambitious plan and this is the first step. We have to act in the face of the housing emergency that we are suffering in our country, we cannot just sit back and do nothing," she added.

With regard to the register of housing applicants, Mata pointed out that this is still open and that it is essential to determine the real need for subsidised housing in the municipality. It is a list where those interested in accessing subsidised housing must provide their full details, as well as their social situation and financial information. You must be over 18 years old, be registered in the municipality, not own another home or property and use the property as a permanent residence, among other requirements.

Applicants must always report any change in their socio-economic situation and, in any case, renew the registration every three years to keep the register fully updated. There are currently 1,293 people registered. To register you only have to ask for it at any of the citizen attention services in the town hall and in the mayor's offices of La Cala and Las Lagunas.