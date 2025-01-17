Mijas offers free percussion workshops to teach the richness of world rhythms

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 17 January 2025, 17:09 Compartir

Mijas town hall, in collaboration with the Espacio Drang social group, has organised a percussion workshop in which participants will have the opportunity to use various didactic resources focused on learning different rhythms. The project was announced by culture councillor Juan Carlos Maldonado, who highlighted the richness of the contents of the program, as well as its interactive nature.

"We are offering workshops for the public to connect with culture through the knowledge of different disciplines, as we have already done with flamenco, and now with percussion,” he said.

The percussion workshop aims to help the participants to discover the richness of the rhythms and sounds of the world. The only requirement to participate "is the desire to have a good time".

Antonio Rincón, creative director of the Drang social group, said, “This percussion workshop will act as a meeting point for the residents of Mijas so that they can learn about the origin of Afro-Brazilian rhythms, while enjoying and learning about percussion from practice.”

The workshops, held in Plaza del Torreón de La Cala, will consist of four sessions. The first will focus on an introduction to, and practice session with, percussion instruments (2 February). This will be followed by the basic development of rhythm methodology (9 February), exercises and dynamics for a percussion ensemble (16 February), and will finish with dynamics and exercises of musical percussion (February 23).

The workshops have limited places, so prior registration is required - 952590380 / cultura@mijas.es