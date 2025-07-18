Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Home care service in Mijas. SUR
Employment

Home care assistance service in Mijas faces threat of strike

The industrial action has been called for 6 August in view of the continuing delay in the payment of workers' salaries

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Mijas

Friday, 18 July 2025, 16:16

The home care assistance service in Mijas could come to a standstill due to the consistent delay in the payment of workers' salaries. The company in charge of the 128 employees is BCM Gestión de Servicios. It was contracted by the town hall to provide this service to 600 people.

The payment delays allegedly started in May. In July, the workers' committee announced that it will call a strike if the salaries are not paid on 5 August - the date set in the collective agreement. In June and July, payments came on the 11th and the 12th of the month, respectively.

Prior to the strike, the workers will rally on 24 July, in front of the social services headquarters.

The payment delays, however, are part of a chain of events - the town hall has acknowledged that it pays BCM Gestión de Servicios "later than it should".

Minimum services

Home care for dependent people is considered an essential service, subject to the application of minimum service requirements during strikes. Since the company and workers couldn't agree on what that minimum service should be, the regional government will now decide.

Based on previous conflicts in the sector, the service will be evaluated based on the degree of dependency - with 100% minimum service level required for those with major dependency (effectively preventing strike action for those cases) and between 40% and 60% for users with lower levels of dependency.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video
  2. 2 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Tropical fruit company in Malaga province puts 500 jobs up for grabs: this is how to apply
  4. 4 Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves
  5. 5 Estepona: The Costa del Sol's Best-Kept Secret
  6. 6 Partial-pedestrianisation of road in key Costa del Sol fishing town complete
  7. 7 Manilva, an exceptional spot to enjoy the true spirit of the 'chiringuito'
  8. 8 US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal
  9. 9 Costa Press Club teams up with Axarquía tourism association to promote east of Malaga province
  10. 10 Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Home care assistance service in Mijas faces threat of strike

Home care assistance service in Mijas faces threat of strike