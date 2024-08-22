Mijas gears up for the last of its three summer fairs

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 22 August 2024, 19:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Mijas is gearing up for its annual fair in honour of the Virgen de la Peña (4 – 9 September), although it will kick off on Tuesday 3 September at 8pm with the inauguration of the ornamental dome on Avenida del Compás.

The official switch on of the illuminations will take place on Wednesday 4 September at 10pm, after which, the election of the queen and king of the fair will take place in the municipal ‘caseta’, located in Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

Wednesday will also be 'children's day’, so the attractions will have reduced price; while every day between 7pm and 9pm there will be no music and the noise in the area of the attractions will be reduced so people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) can enjoy the festivities.

The day fair will begin on Thursday and will offer all the traditional festivities, including flamenco and verdiales performances.

A lineup of national artists will perform at the municipal ‘caseta and these will include Arcángel, Israel Fernández, Marta Santos, Manuel Orta, Los Rebujitos, LaLoKa, and local flamenco group Ziryab. All concerts are free to attend.

The most nostalgic event of the proceedings will be a procession in honour of the Virgen de la Peña, which, as tradition dictates, will take place on Sunday 8 September. The procession will leave the church of the Immaculate Conception at 9.30pm.