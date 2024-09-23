Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alan Boardman at Malaga Airport last year on his way to The Gambia. SUR
Mijas fundraiser launches second Eyedrop campaign to aid the needy in Africa
Community spirit

Alan Boardman and his wife are again appealing for spectacles in any condition, along with pencils, pens and toothbrushes, which they will take to Uganda in 2025

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 23 September 2024, 10:28

Mijas resident Alan Boardman, who is renowned for his fundraising efforts on the Costa del Sol, has launched his Eyedrop campaign again this year, an initiative to supply underprivileged families in Africa with spectacles.

Boardman and his wife, Jenny, first launched the campaign last year, when they used their winter holiday in The Gambia to deliver more than 3,000 pairs of used eyeglasses to charities in the country, which distributed the spectacles among those who need them most.

This year, they are heading to Uganda, where the dedicated fundraiser said “the need is equally great”.

“Last year we took suitcases loaded with over 3,000 pairs of spectacles plus pens, pencils and toothbrushes to The Gambia, and this year will help the needy in Uganda. The Eyedrop campaign runs throughout October and November, during which time people are invited to take along spectacles in any condition, along with pencils, pens, and toothbrushes, preferably children's, to any of the participating venues. They will then be given by us to the needy early next year, because, due to their level of poverty, the price of a pair of eyeglasses is beyond their reach,” Boardman explained to SUR in English.

The drop off points include the Age Concern second-hand shop, Clarkey’s Café and the Bad Ass Bistro, in Fuengirola; The Olive Tree and the One Stop Shop in Coín; the Futura Hearing Centre and Sol Nail Supplies in Arroyo de la Miel, and the ARCH charity shop, Alhaurin El Grande, among others.

For a full list of participating businesses, contact Alan Boardman on 610 522 605.

