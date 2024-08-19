Mijas Costa hosts Junta's campaign for sustainable fish consumption

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The campaign was held on the El Torreón de la Cala beach. SUR
Mijas Costa hosts Junta&#039;s campaign for sustainable fish consumption
The campaign began at the end of July and has since visited more than 90 beaches on the Andalusian coast spread over almost 60 municipalities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 19 August 2024, 13:31

Opciones para compartir

The El Torreón de La Cala beach in Mijas Costa was the location chosen at the weekend by the regional Andalusian government's ministry of agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development to host the informative and promotional actions of the campaign ‘Andalucía, Mares Que Saben’ (seas that know). The initiative promotes the marketing and highlights the quality of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture products, while aiming to strengthen their image and increase their consumption.

After touring different points of the Andalusian coastline, the campaign arrived in Mijas with the firm purpose of disseminating the benefits of artisanal coastal fishing. An information point was installed on the beach, where, in addition, workshops, educational and recreational activities were held.

Environmental educator Jaime Martín explained that the objective of the initiative “is to raise awareness about the responsible and sustainable consumption of fish”.

“We try to raise awareness among children through workshops and educational activities, and for the older ones, with talks and information panels so that they are aware of which fish they should eat and which they should not,” he said.

Mijas beaches councillor Daniel Gómez thanked the regional government for having counted on the municipality to give visibility to this initiative: “We must all be aware of the importance of sustainability so that future generations can continue to enjoy the same as we have today," he said.

The campaign began at the end of July and has since visited more than 90 beaches on the Andalusian coast spread over almost 60 municipalities.

