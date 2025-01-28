Mijas to completely renew its 10-year-old fleet of Local Police motorbikes

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 11:13 Compartir

The Local Police force in Mijas is going to get a completely new fleet of motorbikes with which it carries out a large part of its work. It currently uses a total of 22 vehicles that are owned by Mijas town hall and they have been in service since 2015. The council said that due to the vehicles' age and the use that they have received, as well as the security needs of the municipality, it was best to have a completely new fleet for the proper functioning of the police service.

As a result, a four-year leasing contract has been put out to tender, for which the town hall will pay a total of 697,183 euros (IVA sales tax included) for the annual rental period.

The 22 new motorbikes include different types of vehicles to meet different needs. It must be taken into account that Mijas is the third largest town in Malaga province and that it is also characterised by the large geographical spread of its population centres and by having a very high number of residential developments, which is why the way in which the police move around is of particular importance.

Specifically, the contract includes the need for eight motorbikes with a minimum displacement of 700cc, another eight of the same type with a maximum displacement of 350cc, four electric motorbikes and two trail bikes.

According to the town hall, the aim is to have a fleet suitable for urban and rural environments, whether on main roads, secondary roads or tracks. "It is important to highlight the versatility of equipment to meet the different types of service provision: on the one hand, those that require a high power/mass ratio and, on the other hand, taking into account environmental sustainability, valuing aspects such as lower CO2 emissions, lower fuel consumption and smaller size.

Extension and orography

"This incorporation will have a very positive impact, as these vehicles are better adapted to the size and orography of the municipality, which will also make it easier for the officers to move around more effectively", said the councillor for the area, Juan Carlos Cuevas.

This renewal of the motorcycle fleet comes after the incorporation of ten new officers to the Local Police force last December, bringing the total number of officers serving in the municipality to 147.

"The new police staff will reinforce the daily work already carried out by our officers, ensuring safety in the streets, in our neighbourhoods and in the daily life of all members of the public in Mijas," Cuevas said at the time.