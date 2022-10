Mijas chosen for Virgen del Pilar The village was chosen as the place to celebrate the day of the force's patron saint

This year the Guardia Civil chose Mijas to celebrate the day of its patron saint, the Virgen del Pilar, on 12 October, and crowds gathered to watch as they paraded through the village centre. The Guardia Civil base in Mijas is one of the oldest in Spain, having opened in 1848, just four years after the force was founded.