Mijas charitable foundation marks 25th anniversary with sponsored fun walk The Fundación Idiliq (formerly known as the 'smile foundation') will host the ‘Smile Mile’ fun sporting afternoon in the grounds of the Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol Hotel on 27 October

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 11:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Mijas-based Fundación Idiliq (formerly known as the 'smile foundation') will host the ‘Smile Mile’ sponsored fun walk on 27 October, a sporting event in its third year that is part of the agenda of activities that the foundation organises in order to help support the Spanish cancer association (AECC). Participants will embark on a one-mile (1.6 km) walk through the grounds of the Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol Hotel, which will be followed by an afternoon of live entertainment and activities.

The event was announced this week by the president of the local branch of the AECC, Lola Sanchís, and the president of Idiliq, Juan Miguel Marcos, who said: “Taking advantage of our 25th anniversary, we have decided to host this very popular event once again. We are very confident that it will be very well received both among volunteers and the citizens of the province. It is not a competitive walk, but there will be a multitude of prizes, as well as food, music and other activities with the intention of making the event a day of coexistence.”

Sanchis highlighted the “great link” between Idiliq and the AECC, adding that all the proceeds will be used to finance research projects, as well as the initiatives that are organised throughout October in the fight against breast cancer.

Those interested in participating can register on www.dorsalchip.com