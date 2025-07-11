Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mijas town hall. SUR
Mijas awards 1.4m stray and abandoned animals contract

The town hall has awarded the responsibility for collecting, transporting and offering shelter to the animals to a private company

José Carlos García

Mijas

Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:33

Mijas town hall has awarded the contract and responsibility for collecting, transporting and offering shelter to stray and abandoned pets in the town to a private company. The firm, Servicio de Cuidado y Protección de Animales Canes SL, was awarded the council contract at the end of 2018 and has now won it again. This fresh service will also be provided for a period of four years. This time, it will be for almost 1.4 million euros, compared to just over 496,000 euros for the last one.

The successful bid requires the company to respond round the clock to all urgent calls received from the Local Police or the animal health service and to collect any stray or abandoned animals, with the exception of street cats in colonies.

Culling due to overcrowding, lack of space, economic reasons, old age, illness, injury or similar causes is prohibited. Furthermore, ongoing medical treatment, including surgery and preventive and vaccination programmes, will be provided.

To achieve this, the company must have facilities with at least 30 kennels and the same number of spaces for cats, equipped with a veterinary clinic as well as equipment for performing X-rays, ultrasound scans and laboratory tests, among other things.

