Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The initiative is announced by the AECC and the two town halls. SUR
Mijas and Fuengirola team up in fight against breast cancer
World Breast Cancer Day 2024

Mijas and Fuengirola team up in fight against breast cancer

The two Costa del Sol municipalities have announced a joint initiative to raise awareness of the importance of the fight against the disease in order to mark World Breast Cancer Day

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:31

Opciones para compartir

In order to mark World Breast Cancer Day (October 19), Mijas and Fuengirola town halls have announced a joint initiative to raise awareness of the importance of the fight against breast cancer.

The program was presented by the Mijas councillor for social inclusion, Melisa Ceballos, her counterpart in Fuengirola, Cristina Bornao, the president of the Mijas branch of the Spanish cancer association (AECC), Lola Sanchís, and president of the Fuengirola branch, Lázaro Cruz.

On Saturday 19 October, as a sign of support for those affected by this type of cancer and their families, at sunset, the façade of the municipal offices in both towns will be illuminated in pink, the symbolic colour of the fight against breast cancer.

On Sunday, an awareness walk under the slogan of ‘Pink is not only a colour’ will leave Parque de Andalucía in Mijas at 11.30am and follow a route to the Plaza del Tiovivo in Fuengirola. From here, participants from Mijas and Fuengirola will walk together to the Fuengirola fairground, where a free paella and churros and chocolate will be served. The afternoon includes live performances and children’s entertainment, along with help and advice about the fight against breast cancer, which last year, according to the AECC, represented almost 30 per cent of cancers diagnosed in women.

Councillor Ceballos explained that the AECC has the full support of both town halls "since it does an indispensable job helping not only cancer patients but also their families”.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mijas to put troubled coastal path extension project out to tender for third time
  2. 2 Peter Dougherty, Financial planner, BISSAN Wealth Management
  3. 3 Watch as waiting staff race around iconic Costa del Sol landmark to win big cash prizes
  4. 4 Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green
  5. 5 Popular Komando motorcycle festival to hit streets of Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Bioparc Fuengirola: The world's tropical rainforests come to the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Spain's warning about tougher Gibraltar border controls from 10 November
  8. 8 Festival of Legends tributes to the divas of rock, pop and soul cancelled
  9. 9 Top tips on buying a second-hand car in Spain
  10. 10 Cancer association launches free healthy walking routes in Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad