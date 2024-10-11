Mijas and Fuengirola team up in fight against breast cancer

The initiative is announced by the AECC and the two town halls.

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:31

In order to mark World Breast Cancer Day (October 19), Mijas and Fuengirola town halls have announced a joint initiative to raise awareness of the importance of the fight against breast cancer.

The program was presented by the Mijas councillor for social inclusion, Melisa Ceballos, her counterpart in Fuengirola, Cristina Bornao, the president of the Mijas branch of the Spanish cancer association (AECC), Lola Sanchís, and president of the Fuengirola branch, Lázaro Cruz.

On Saturday 19 October, as a sign of support for those affected by this type of cancer and their families, at sunset, the façade of the municipal offices in both towns will be illuminated in pink, the symbolic colour of the fight against breast cancer.

On Sunday, an awareness walk under the slogan of ‘Pink is not only a colour’ will leave Parque de Andalucía in Mijas at 11.30am and follow a route to the Plaza del Tiovivo in Fuengirola. From here, participants from Mijas and Fuengirola will walk together to the Fuengirola fairground, where a free paella and churros and chocolate will be served. The afternoon includes live performances and children’s entertainment, along with help and advice about the fight against breast cancer, which last year, according to the AECC, represented almost 30 per cent of cancers diagnosed in women.

Councillor Ceballos explained that the AECC has the full support of both town halls "since it does an indispensable job helping not only cancer patients but also their families”.