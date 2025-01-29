Mijas accessibility project continues with work on three streets in Las Lagunas

The councillor visits the work in one of the streets.

Mijas town hall is continuing with its project to make the municipality more accessible, measures which include the remodelling and resurfacing of several streets. The council is currently concentrating on Calles Río Ardachón, Corumbel and Guadalbarbo in Las Lagunas. The work includes the replacement of the existing pavement, the elimination of architectural barriers and the improvement of street lighting.

The project for the three streets has an execution period of six months and a budget of 150,000 euros.

Throughout 2024, Mijas council invested around 470,000 euros in improvements of this type in streets in Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas and La Cala de Mijas.

Traffic congestion and delays are expected while the work is being carried and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

"The work on Calle Río Ardachón has now been finished, and next we will undertake the remodelling of Calle Río Corumbel. Finally, we expect to start the renovations of Calle Río Guadalbarbo during the month of March," explained operational services councillor Daniel Gómez.