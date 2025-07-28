Castle concert venue in Fuengirola transforms itself into summer cinema, for four nights only

José Carlos García Fuengirola Monday, 28 July 2025, 15:38 Compartir

Marenostrum has recently been the centre of many music concerts in the area below Fuengirola's imposing castle on the Costa del Sol that overlooks the sea. The last performance was by The Prodigy on 26 July, while Vicente Amigo is due on stage on Thursday 31 July. Between these two music events, the venue will transform itself into a family summer cinema.

Screenings of child-friendly films will take place on 29 and 30 July and then again on 19 and 20 August. The programme starts at 10pm on each night and access is free of charge. The bar proceeds will go to two charitable causes - the fight against cancer and the association of families of patients with Alzheimer's.

The programme is as follows:

Tuesday, 29 July: Despicable Me 4 (100 minutes)

Wednesday, 30 July: Garfield: The Movie (101 minutes)

Tuesday, 19 August: Padre No Hay Más Que Uno 4 (99 minutes)

Wednesday, 20 August: Vacaciones de Verano (100 minutes)

The summer cinema programme has established itself as one of the most anticipated cultural events of the summer in Fuengirola, combining leisure, culture and solidarity.