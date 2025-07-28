Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Summer cinema programme returns to the Marenostrum with screenings starting at 10pm. SUR
Culture

Castle concert venue in Fuengirola transforms itself into summer cinema, for four nights only

Live music will give way to free-of-charge film screenings for all the family, with the bar proceeds going to two charitable causes

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Fuengirola

Monday, 28 July 2025, 15:38

Marenostrum has recently been the centre of many music concerts in the area below Fuengirola's imposing castle on the Costa del Sol that overlooks the sea. The last performance was by The Prodigy on 26 July, while Vicente Amigo is due on stage on Thursday 31 July. Between these two music events, the venue will transform itself into a family summer cinema.

Screenings of child-friendly films will take place on 29 and 30 July and then again on 19 and 20 August. The programme starts at 10pm on each night and access is free of charge. The bar proceeds will go to two charitable causes - the fight against cancer and the association of families of patients with Alzheimer's.

The programme is as follows:

Tuesday, 29 July: Despicable Me 4 (100 minutes)

Wednesday, 30 July: Garfield: The Movie (101 minutes)

Tuesday, 19 August: Padre No Hay Más Que Uno 4 (99 minutes)

Wednesday, 20 August: Vacaciones de Verano (100 minutes)

The summer cinema programme has established itself as one of the most anticipated cultural events of the summer in Fuengirola, combining leisure, culture and solidarity.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tarifa: an inviting coastal town in southern Spain with a unique microclimate
  2. 2 Two music icons head to Fuengirola this weekend
  3. 3 Lucky escape as tree topples in Benalmádena, crushing four vehicles
  4. 4 Building work completed on 73 flats for social housing in Nueva Andalucía
  5. 5 England break Spanish hearts in dramatic shootout to retain European football crown
  6. 6 Marbella TV presenter helps relaunch ground-breaking optical technology in Spain
  7. 7 Fuengirola reinforces commitment to promoting responsible tourism with top awards
  8. 8 Scottish Power owner Iberdrola announces big investment in US and UK
  9. 9 The Latin connection
  10. 10 A bizarre signing

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Castle concert venue in Fuengirola transforms itself into summer cinema, for four nights only

Castle concert venue in Fuengirola transforms itself into summer cinema, for four nights only