The Prodigy at Marenostrum in Fuengirola: dancing on fire

Here's a brief introduction for those of you who don't know The Prodigy. Sure, Kurt Cobain, as frontman of Nirvana, was the global face of the 90s, but at least in Europe that position was disputed by Keith Flint, with his double mohawk, jerky dancing, piercing stare and body covered in tattoos, which was not a sight as common back then as it is nowadays. The music video for Firestarter was to blame.

In 2019, he was found dead in his flat - reportedly by suicide. Despite the hardships of grief and the loss of a legend, The Prodigy moved on and are now paying tribute to their frontman with every concert. Probably the greatest homage are the links to mental health helplines shared on the band's website. Last weekend's concert on the Marenostrum stage in Fuengirola on Saturday, 26 July, brought Flint back to life.

When The Prodigy appeared on the stage in Fuengirola, it seemed like it was only yesterday when they captivated the world with their unique sound. In the summer of 1996, they were the talk of the music world, as Firestarted was blasting from every car and club speaker. Their mix of electronic, industrial, rock, drum & bass and breakbeats mesmerised everyone, regardless of taste.

Although lacking a bit in volume, the concert on Saturday was a fragmented and rich tribute of raucous sounds. The Prodigy displayed a light and laser show, dancing on fire, defying limits, unleashing themselves in pure ecstasy. The eternal hits Breathe, Smack My Bitch Up, Their Law, Out of Space and Firestarter were played, but the most striking moment was when the image of Keith Flint appeared on the screen during the latter, his presence electric, as if he'd never left.