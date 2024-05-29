Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Paqui Martínez Ubero (l) and culture councillor at the Roman site. SUR.
Lovers of literature set to descend on Fuengirola
Literature

The FuRom initiative, which is aimed at authors of romantic novels from all over Spain, will take place on 1 June and include readings, poetry recitals, talks and workshops offered by the participating writers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 10:41

The Finca del Secretaría Roman archaeological site in Fuengirola will host a literary event that will bring together more than 150 authors on Saturday 1 June. The 'FuRom' initiative, which is aimed at authors of romantic novels from all over Spain, will take place between 10am and 8pm and will include readings, poetry recitals, talks and workshops offered by the participating writers.

The gathering, which will mark its third year, was announced by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, and one of the organisers of the event, Paqui Martínez Ubero, who said it will be “a fantastic day aimed at lovers of literature”.

The event will be preceded on Friday with the presentation of all the participating writers at Fuengirola town hall.

“It is essential to support not only reading but also writing. There are many activities that are carried out throughout the year from the municipal libraries and the culture centre, but one of the ones we are most fond of is this one. It is an initiative that I like to use as an example, because it is carried out thanks to the impulse and push of society itself, in this case, the community of readers and writers of romantic novels, which has always had a special pull in Fuengirola,” Romero said.

Romero pointed out that the event is now “making the leap to an international level”, because this year an American online television platform will be broadcasting the meeting.

The councillor also explained that there will be an area with entertainment to keep the children occupied.

