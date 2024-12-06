Loggerhead turtle released on a Mijas beach after five months of care following flipper amputation

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:57

The beach of Calahonda in Mijas on the Costa del Sol was chosen by the regional government for the release of a loggerhead sea turtle after spending five months under the care of the Andalusian marine environment management centre (CEGMA) in Algeciras, where it was treated for the amputation of a flipper caused by entanglement in a net.

The turtle was a juvenile of the species Caretta caretta, of indeterminate sex, which was in very poor condition when it was found stranded on a beach in Almeria last summer. According to the environment department, the turtle was dehydrated and had a very severe lesion on its front limb. This injury was caused by a gillnet, which had compressed the tissues to the point that they were all necrotic.

Once at the CEGMA, a complete check-up of the animal was carried out, along with X-rays and an initial analysis. Additionally, blood samples were taken and sent to the centre for analysis and diagnosis of wild fauna (CAD) in Malaga for a more thorough investigation of the case.

The first treatment consisted of a course of intravenous rehydration, antibiotic therapy and dressing and debridement of the limb. The following day, the flipper was amputated at the distal humerus, and a daily treatment programme was established to ensure a successful recovery.

After five months of recovery, the release took place after its optimum state of health was confirmed. The release, in which Mijas council participated, was carried out on Calahonda beach, as it was considered the most suitable point on the Mediterranean coast.

For its release, a satellite tag from the oceanographic institute of Valencia was attached to its shell.

The loggerhead turtle is included in the Spanish catalogue of endangered species as vulnerable, which is why the Andalusian government is working to raise awareness and share information about the care and recovery of the specimens that reach the Andalusian coasts.