Lions diabetes support group to host autumn bazaar in Mijas this weekend

La Cala de Mijas Lions diabetic support group hosts its autumn bazaar on the terraces outside Snack Attack and Bar Tuta in Jardín Botánico, La Cala de Mijas, on Saturday 7 September between 11am and 3.30pm. The event features a variety of arts and crafts stalls, live music, raffles “and all the fun of the fair”.

Lunch with quiz tickets costing €10 each are available from the Lions second-hand shop and from Bar Tuta.

The day will also benefit the ACE dog shelter, as the fair will be a drop-off point for donations of canned pet food to help the charity, founded in 1999, to continue caring for the more than 600 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens currently in its care.

A spokesperson for the shelter, which has saved and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs and cats in the last 25 years, said it is “in desperate need of tinned food”.

The diabetes support group has also launched an appeal for support for its “biggest event” of the year, its annual sponsored walk and day of activities to mark World Diabetes Awareness Day (14 November). The group is appealing for people to take part in the walk, as well as sponsors and anyone who would like to help out at the event, which will take place on Sunday 3 November.

Those interested should contact the group’s founder, Anne Bowles (annediabetics@gmail.com).