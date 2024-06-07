Landscaping and road improvement work continues around new Los Pacos health centre

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

The area around the new health centre in the Los Pacos area of Fuengirola is taking shape.

Work is currently under way on a pedestrian walkway at the rear of this new centre which is expected to open to the public soon.

With the expected increase in foot and vehicle traffic from users, the council is undertaking improvements which include the walkway on a spare piece of land left over after the building work. This will be lined with trees and lights. Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula and local representatives inspected the area this week.

Other work undertaken by the council nearby includes opening up Calle Los Vecinos, connecting Calle Aliaria with Avenida Finlandia, and adding 80 parking spaces as well as refurbishment to Calle Badajoz and Calle Estornino. Traffic flow has been changed in the area as a result.