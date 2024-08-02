'Journey to the heart of classical music' on Costa del Sol town's seafront

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 2 August 2024, 15:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Symphony, a "virtual journey to the heart of classical music", has arrived in Fuengirola. Created by La Caixa foundation, the virtual experience opened its doors on Wednesday (31 July) on the town's seafront promenade, where it will remain until 2 September. The activity offers spectators the chance to experience and enjoy classical music thanks to virtual reality technology, inviting them to feel like another musician in the orchestra.

"This activity will offer visitors a unique and unrepeatable immersive audiovisual experience through virtual reality. We are really delighted to host this innovative exhibition," said the mayor, Ana Mula, during the opening ceremony, in which she was accompanied by the head of the foundation in Andalucía, Juan Carlos Barroso.

Symphony is made up of two mobile units that unfold and become two rooms of one hundred square metres each. In the first of these, a panoramic film can be seen that introduces the spectator to this journey and guides them through the sounds alone. The second unit is dedicated to the virtual reality experience.

This travelling project offers the opportunity to understand, through image and music, how, from the simplicity of a piece of wood or the roughness of a piece of metal, a universe as sophisticated as that of a symphony orchestra can be constructed. In this way, Symphony deconstructs the orchestra to show the simplicity, which contrasts with the infinite arc of resources it offers composers to express ideas and emotions.

The experience offers the user an emotionally active listening experience: thanks to the 360-degree camera position changes within the orchestra, the viewer will hear and feel the music in a new and surprising way and experience the different instrument families.

This immersive experience lasts approximately forty minutes, divided into two parts. It begins with the projection of a panoramic film and continues with a leap into virtual reality that allows a 360-degree view of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Dudamel, and recorded at the Gran Teatro del Liceo in Barcelona.

It will be open to the public until 2 September in Plaza Estrella de los Mares in Fuengirola, from Monday to Sunday, from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to midnight. Access is free until full capacity is reached.