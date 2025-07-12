Jennifer Lopez goes down a storm at Costa del Sol concert, in pictures

Cristina Pinto Fuengirola Saturday, 12 July 2025, 09:15 Compartir

Three weeks before, nobody imagined that Jennifer López would be on the stage of Marenostrum Fuengirola on Friday 11 July, where she already performed in 2019. The date of her third concert of the European tour Up All Night was scheduled at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium, but the promoter Last Tour announced on 23 June a move to the Fuengirola arena "for logistical reasons". Whatever the reason, to which the press has not had access, it is certain that JLo's destiny was to return to Marenostrum in front of more than 14,000 people.

It didn't get off to a good start, though. The doors were supposed to open to the public at 7.45pm, but it wasn't until 9.39pm, at nightfall, that the desperate fans had access to the Marenostrum arena. The reason for this was the strong gusts of wind, which caused some elements of the stage to topple. The promoters worked hard to ensure that everything was securely fastened so that the concert would not suffer from any incidents and to protect the safety of the Bronx diva, her musicians and fans.

In the end, the concert did not start until 22.48, almost an hour later than planned. "It was horrendous," Mercedes explained to SUR when she managed to get into the arena. "We were all very excited at the beginning but we ended up in despair," commented her friend Rosario, who had also been at the 2019 concert. But many of the fans soon began to forget the grief and anger. Jennifer López had come on stage with the bombshell of some of her anthems, On The Floor and Ain't Your Mama. Moreover, they had paid prices ranging from 99 to 222 euros or even 1,700 euros for those who wanted to meet and greet with JLo in person.

But the Bronx diva stopped the wind from blowing as soon as she stepped onto the Marenostrum stage full of glitter and with a dance troupe that perfectly accompanied the explosive movements of the American artist. "Malaga!" she shouted in her first greeting. "How are you feeling?" she encouraged the audience.

On the fourth song, the American star transformed herself with her look and the music into a rocker and rapper with her legendary Jenny From The Block with an intro of We Will Rock You that made her audience in Fuengirola raise their out-stretched hands to the sky.

With Get Right, Jennifer Lopez's storm exploded on the Marenostrum stage with perfect choreography. And with I'm Into You', the moment when the American diva's sexiest side came to the fore with the dancers. "More romantic... I light the candles, the music...", commented the performer at the end of the song, in which she appeared with a new look, her third in less than an hour of the concert.

A Spanish guitar started to play from the right corner of the stage. In the other corner, the most flamenco JLo could be seen in her show. With Gracias a la Vida' by Mercedes Sosa, the American wanted to be a little closer to the fans in Spain and received a standing ovation from the audience. And then came the moment that had stood out so much in her two tour dates in Pontevedra and Cadiz: she covered up her manila shawl to try to become one more Andalusian. Because who wouldn't want the magic and the 'duende' of our art? Jennifer López wanted to be a flamenco dancer in Fuengirola.

From the Bronx tablao to If You Had My Love as the dancers dismantled the chairs and flamenco instruments during the same choreography. Then came a moment of relaxation and magic at the piano with Wreckage You, but the disco sensation returned to JLo's show with Waiting for Tonight, an anthem sung by the whole audience. And she changed her lokk again, this time back to sequins and glitter all over her body, unleashing the madness with Dance Again.

The impressive choreography of Let's Get Loud with the giant feather fans began to mark the end of Jennifer López's show. After disappearing to change her outfit again, Free arrived to give a much sweeter and more tender touch, so much so that one of the little girls who attended the concert - there were many families at Marenostrum - climbed on her father's shoulders to make a heart dedicated to the American artist with her hands.

The finale broke with one of the controversies that has arisen in this concert tour in Spain. In Pontevedra she did not sing 'El Anillo', but later in Cadiz did include it in her setlist. In Malaga she did close with a devoted audience chanting: "¿Y el anillo pa' cuando?" However, everything seems to indicate that the artist added it after demands from her fans, as she had no dance troupe prepared for this number, nor special effects on the stage and screen. Even so, the American performer left Fuengirola with a satisfied audience after having provoked a storm of unforgettable anthems and dance moves on stage.