Drink-driver investigated after fleeing the scene of a traffic accident in Mijas
112 incident

Officers breathalysed the motorist who returned a positive result of three times over the legal limit

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 15:25

A motorist is under investigation after fleeing from the scene of an accident and allegedly being three times over the legal limit in Mijas.

Police received an alert about an accident and that one of the cars involved had fled the scene at the weekend in Las Lagunas. A Local Police patrol then spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the car that had fled and intercepted it.

Officers identified the driver and breathalysed him where, according to sources, he returned a positive result three times over the legal limit. His vehicle was impounded, with police launching criminal proceedings against him.

