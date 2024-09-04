Drink-driver investigated after fleeing the scene of a traffic accident in Mijas

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 15:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A motorist is under investigation after fleeing from the scene of an accident and allegedly being three times over the legal limit in Mijas.

Police received an alert about an accident and that one of the cars involved had fled the scene at the weekend in Las Lagunas. A Local Police patrol then spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the car that had fled and intercepted it.

Officers identified the driver and breathalysed him where, according to sources, he returned a positive result three times over the legal limit. His vehicle was impounded, with police launching criminal proceedings against him.