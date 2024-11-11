Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Idiliq foundation donates 15,000 euros to Costa del Sol branches of Spanish cancer association
Communty spirit

Idiliq foundation donates 15,000 euros to Costa del Sol branches of Spanish cancer association

The money was raised during a series of fundraising activities in October and will go towards supporting AECC research and patient care

SUR in English

Monday, 11 November 2024, 15:08

The Idiliq foundation has donated 15,000 euros to the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) at a presentation in Mijas on Thursday 7 November.

The event to mark the presentation of the cheque was attended by key figures including the Mijas mayor Ana Mata; Mijas councillor Melisa Ceballos; Fuengirola councillor Cristina Bornao; and deputy for welfare centres Francisco José Martín. Representatives from the AECC branches in Malaga, Mijas, Fuengirola, and Torremolinos also attended.

The bumper sum was raised from a series of fundraising activities held in October such as solidarity breakfasts and lunches, raffles, and sports events. A new initiative saw the Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol resort decorate a room in pink for guests, while the Safari restaurant introduced a special solidarity dessert.

Roy Peires, founder of the foundation, pointed out the dedication of the entire staff. "I want to express my sincere thanks to all the people linked to the foundation: from volunteers and ambassadors to colleagues and friends, thank you for your support on this journey," he said.

Joaquín Morales, AECC's provincial manager, said the donation will be used for research and support for cancer patients and their families.

